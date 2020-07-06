Home

Yvonne Mavis (Yve) BARKER

Yvonne Mavis (Yve) BARKER Notice
BARKER, Yvonne Mavis (Yve). Passed away at Acacia Rest Home Omokoroa on 3 July 2020 in her 94th year. Wife of the late Thomas Barker. Very much loved mother of Bryn and Nigel, Anthony (dec.) and Cathy, and Josie. Yvonne was a much loved sister, mother, aunty, grandmother , great-grandmother and friend to many who touched our lives with her generous love and will be missed by us all. A service for Yvonne will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2020
