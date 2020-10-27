|
HAAKMA, Zechariah John (Zech). On 23rd October 2020 tragically taken from us as the result of an accident, aged 16 years young. Loving son of John and Rachel. A wonderful brother and an amazing Uncle. 'He has been a real blessing to us, thank God for him.' Thank you to the first responders, especially for praying with Zech. Thank you also to the Emergency Services and Kai Iwi School community for the uncommon and ongoing care and support. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Zech's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by Interment at the Maxwell Cemetery. Zech's Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a Funeral online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020