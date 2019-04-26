Home

Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Aaron A. Stockhecke

Aaron A. Stockhecke Obituary
URSA, Ill. -- Aaron A. Stockhecke, 90, of Ursa, died at 4:20 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Whitehall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Oct. 19, 1928, to Arthur and Marie (Frazier) Stockhecke in Ursa. He married Juanita Stone on Feb. 23, 1951, in Warsaw. She died Oct. 13, 2003.

Aaron served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of Bear Creek American Legion Post 823 in Mendon and Adams County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed going to Sportsmen's Park in St. Louis before Busch Stadium was built and watching baseball games. He also loved going to livestock auctions and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors include four children, Theresa Johnson of Quincy, Monica (Robert) Maynard of Mendon, Eric (Joni) Stockhecke of Mendon and Lynne Stockehecke of Mendon; four grandchildren, Bryon (Nicole) Leerhoff of Quincy, Chad (Paula) Maynard of Mendon, Gretchen MacLaren of Florida and Luke (Melissa) Maynard of Mendon; nine great-grandchildren, Gabe and Nick Maynard, Kelsey and Nathan Leerhoff, Brody, Ayla and Mia Maynard, and Brynne and Aubrie MacLaren; a sister, Ronena Andrew of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Doris Voth and Dorine Schnelle.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with Keith Ehresman conducting. Burial will be New Providence Cemetery.

VISITATION: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: or Whitehall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
