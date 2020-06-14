Home

Adaiah James Sill Obituary
Adaiah James Sill, 2 days old, of Quincy, died at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Adaiah was born May 22, 2020, in Quincy, a son of Aaron Sill and Megan Eyler.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his twin brother, Emmett; paternal grandparents, Greg and Jennifer Sill; maternal grandparents, Angel Voss and Bob Eyler; paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Terry McIntosh and Jack and Carolyn Sill; maternal great-grandmother, Terry Zahn; three uncles, Andrew (Ashley) Sill, Adam Sill and Tanner Eyler, all of Quincy; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service is planned with the Rev. Dennis Amsler officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Aaron Sill.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020
