Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Adelia Ann Davis

Adelia Ann Davis Obituary
Adelia Ann Davis, 88, of Quincy, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, St. Vincent Home.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Palmyra, Mo., a daughter of John Willian Lloyd and Jessie Gertrude (Hoover) Schneider. She married Lelen E. Davis on Feb. 23, 1952, in Palmyra, Mo., and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2009.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Adelia is survived by:

HER CHILDREN: John Davis, Jane (Billy) Marquart, Joy (Rudy) Shappatt, Joan Zeiger, Jill (Mike) Baker, James Davis, June (Danny Vahle) Huechtman, Janet Davis, JoAnn (Lance) Wiemelt; & Jay (Jana) Davis.

NUMEROUS GRANDCHILDREN; GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and siblings: Martha Thornburg, John Williams 'Bud' Schneider, Bonnie Keller and James Schneider.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Sunset Cemetery of the Illinois Veterans Home at a later time.

There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the services. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church.

The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
