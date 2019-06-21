Home

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. -- Alan Bruce Cole, 73, of Griggsville, Ill., passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with MDS (pre-lukemia) over the last few years.

Bruce was born July 26, 1945, to Oral and Ruby Dunker Cole. He graduated from West Pike High School in 1963. After high school he served in the National Guard. Through the years he worked for various companies including JC Penney, the Electric Wheel Company and in insurance sales. Later he worked as Quality Assurance and Crew Manager for 7 Oaks Energy Savers LLC.

Bruce is survived by two sons, Chad (Tammy) of Williamstown, Mo., and Brian (Angie) of Hull, Ill.; two step-daughters, Michelle Young and Linda May (Chris) Coleman; grandchildren, Josie Young, Anthony Young, Ashley Cooper, Bradley, Austin and Hunter Cole, Brendan and Joseph Brand; three great-grandchildren; a brother Brad (Pat) of Lincoln, Ill.; a sister Jane Kelley (Kevin) of Warrenton, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Feliesha, and his parents, Oral and Ruby Cole.

The family is especially grateful to Bruce for the time he spent caring for his mother, Ruby, in her later years. Bruce also greatly enjoyed cooking and sharing food with others. He was famous for his homemade noodles at Thanksgiving and his chocolate chip cookies.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials can be made to the Barry Food Pantry.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2019
