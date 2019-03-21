Alan J. Bushmeyer, 92, of Hannibal, died at 7:13 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 26, 1926, in Hull, Ill., to Fredrick and Hazel Burmeyer Bushmeyer. He married Dorothy Pennington in March 1959. She died May 17, 2018. Alan graduated from Hull High School as valedictorian of the Class of '44. He joined the U.S. Army and fought under Gen. Omar Bradley in the Italian campaign of World War II. After the war, he attended Rolla Technical Institute and graduated with an engineering degree in 1949. He and his brother owned and operated Bushmeyer Implement Co., but his heart was in farming. He planted and harvested 75 crops with his brothers and Rod, Steve, Gary and Bryce Bushmeyer, and Ron McAdams. Survivors include a brother, Richard Bushmeyer; and many nephews and nieces. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Grand View Funeral Home, Hannibal, with Dr. Scott Spear conducting. Burial will be in Grandview Burial Park, Hannibal. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Camp Callahan in Quincy, Ill. ARRANGEMENTS: Grand View Funeral Home. WEBSITE: [email protected] Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary