Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
573-221-6313
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bushmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan J. Bushmeyer


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan J. Bushmeyer Obituary
Alan J. Bushmeyer, 92, of Hannibal, died at 7:13 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

He was born Dec. 26, 1926, in Hull, Ill., to Fredrick and Hazel Burmeyer Bushmeyer. He married Dorothy Pennington in March 1959. She died May 17, 2018.

Alan graduated from Hull High School as valedictorian of the Class of '44. He joined the U.S. Army and fought under Gen. Omar Bradley in the Italian campaign of World War II. After the war, he attended Rolla Technical Institute and graduated with an engineering degree in 1949. He and his brother owned and operated Bushmeyer Implement Co., but his heart was in farming. He planted and harvested 75 crops with his brothers and Rod, Steve, Gary and Bryce Bushmeyer, and Ron McAdams.

Survivors include a brother, Richard Bushmeyer; and many nephews and nieces.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Grand View Funeral Home, Hannibal, with Dr. Scott Spear conducting. Burial will be in Grandview Burial Park, Hannibal.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Camp Callahan in Quincy, Ill.

ARRANGEMENTS: Grand View Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: [email protected]

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now