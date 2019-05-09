CANTON, Mo. -- Alan Keith "Al" Johnson, 81, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. He was born June 4, 1937, to Aaron Johnson and Iva Wood at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg. He spent his childhood between his parents, relatives and boarding schools. He graduated from Venice High School in Culver City, Calif., in 1954. While working as an apprentice draftsman at Climax Engine and Pump Manufacturing Co., he met the love of his life, Jacqueline "Jackie" Moore. They were married March 3, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, Iowa. After becoming engaged, he went to work at Gale products in Galesburg and was a spray painter for Johnson Autoboard Motor. In 1967, he went to work as manager for Eagles in Quincy. He transferred to Eagles in Burlington, Iowa, in 1991 and continued to work there until his retirement in 1998. Known for his inability to sit still, Al went back to work after retirement working security at Catfish Bend Riverboat Casino in Burlington and then Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange, Mo. He officially became a stay-at-home husband to Jackie in 2017. Al, Jackie and their four children were baptized at the Lutheran Church in Galesburg where Al served as usher for many Sundays. He belonged to Immanuel Methodist Church in Canton with his wife, Jackie. In addition to his wife, Jackie Johnson of Canton, survivors include four children, Bobbette (Tim) Spurgeon of Kahoka, Sherrie Leake (Jeff Happel) of Quincy, Dobbie (Debbie) Johnson of New London, Mo., and Tina (Rob) Garkie of Quincy; a brother, Laverne Johnson of Cedar Rapids Iowa; two stepbrothers, Mike Wilson of Deland, Fla., and Mark (Cathy) Wilson of Galesburg; a stepmother, Darlene Johnson of Galesburg; 10 grandchildren, Brian Leake of Quincy, Adam Leake of Quincy, Stacey Leake of Quincy, Jessica (Travis) Pitford of Kahoka, Levi (Erica) Spurgeon of Warrensburg, Mo., Jenna (Matt) Bailey of Highland, Keith (Danyel) Garkie of Simpsonville, S.C., Becca Garkie of Quincy, Alan Johnson of St. Louis and Aaron (Becky) Johnson of Hannibal; and 14 great-grandchildren. Al was preceded in death by his mother, Iva Tindel, and father, Aaron Johnson. SERVICES: Noon Saturday, May 11, at Immanuel Methodist Church, 601 Washington St., Canton. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery, Canton. The church will be provide a lunch for family and friends after the service. VISITATION: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: Immanuel Methodist Church in Canton. ARRANGEMENTS: Vigen Funeral Home, Kahoka, Mo. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 9 to May 11, 2019