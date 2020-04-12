|
Alan R. "Al" Dix, 64, of Washington, Ill., died at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer. Born on July 15, 1955, in Quincy to Richard and Martha Kay Kendall Dix, he married his love of many years, Debra J. Richards, and she survives. Survivors include his mother-in-law, Nancy Vaupel of Gulfport, Fla.; seven children, Aimee Terhark of Fairfax, Va., Nick Dix of Washington, Ill., Brad (Kelly) Dix of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Mitch Richards of Rock Island, Ill., Megan (Nick) Pacelli of Washington, Ill., Nicole (Jake) Dunker of Washington, Ill., and Alex Dix of Washington, Ill.; five siblings, Deborah Dix of Roseville, Calif., David R. (Ceil) Dix of Quincy, Barbara (Paul) Kirchgasler of Wales, Wis., David A. (Wanda) Dix of Quincy and Dennis (Cindy) Dix of Quincy; two sisters-in-law, Christine Hess of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Anna Vaupel of Seminole, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Larry Vaupel of Redding, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Allie and Jake Salrin, Ronan, Sebastian and Gianna Dix, Evie Neely, McKynley and Easton Pacelli, and Brinley Dunker and Paisley Dix; many nieces and nephews, including Heather Dix, his niece and goddaughter, with whom he shared a special relationship; several cousins, including Rusty Hagenah, whom Al considered a brother; and his 9-year-old yellow lab, Bullet, whom he loved to take hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; his adoptive mother, Carol Sue Dix; and his father-in-law, Lawrence Vaupel Sr. Al retired from Heart Technologies Inc. as its chief financial officer in June 2019. He was a CPA and worked in financial positions his entire life and was a member of the AICPA. He previously worked at Price Waterhouse, Customer Development Corp., CILCO, Rohn Products LLC, Foster and Gallagher Inc. and O'Brien Automotive Group. Al had an incredible work ethic and loved helping people. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM and of Summit Point Church in East Peoria. His faith in God was strong and an inspiration to many, and he lived life to the fullest. Al was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and loved fishing, gardening and hunting, especially with his special friends in Meredosia, Ill. He was blessed with many lifelong friends and was loved by everyone who knew him. His family meant everything to him, and he was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed him. Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. Additional information about this gathering will be shared later. Memorials may be sent to OSF Children's Hospital or and may be sent to: Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory 2075 Washington Road, Washington, IL 61571. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Illinois Cancer Care for their amazing care during Al's illness. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is handling arrangements. Al's memorial website is available at deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may be sent to the family. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020