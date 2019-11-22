Home

Greening-Eagen-Hayes Funeral Home - Macon
401 S. Center St
Shelbina, MO 63468
(573) 588-4134
Albert Slater
Albert Anderson Slater


1943 - 2019
Albert Anderson Slater Obituary
Albert Anderson Slater, 76, of Shelbina, formerly of LaGrange, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

Andy was born in Hull, Ill., on Aug. 10, 1943, a son of John and Elizabeth (Beltz) Slater. He graduated from West Pike High School in Hull. Andy enjoyed woodworking, collecting books, going to flea markets and antique shows, and studying genealogy. He was a member of the Lions Club, Quincy Historical Society and Antique Association.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Cynthia (Martin) Slater; his children, Angel Shepherd and Marlo Slater, both of LaGrange, Kari (Randy) Dare of LaBelle, Mo., and Albert Anderson Slater II (Stephanie) of Canton, Mo.; stepson, Gary Day of New Zealand; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Patty (Gary) Vogel, Becky Wood, Tom (Janella) Slater, Jane (Leo) Shank, Maurice Slater, Mary (Greg) Duncan, and David Slater; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Slater.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Slater.

A private service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family to help cover expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
