CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Albert D. Barner, 80, of Camp Point, died at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home. He was born July 28, 1938, in Pekin to Ira and Ruth Greaser Barner. He married Darlene A. Swogger on July 8, 1961, in New Middletown, Ohio. She died March 8, 2005. Al served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Camp Point VFW Post 5410 and Camp Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially waterfowl hunting. Mr. Barner was an Illinois state trooper for 30 years, retiring as a master sergeant in July 1993. Survivors include four sons, Kenneth A. Barner (Cindy) of Quincy, Jeffrey A. Barner of San Bernardino, Calif., John M. Barner (Renee) of Camp Point and James A. Barner of Minneapolis; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey Barner, Ann Barner, Ava Barner, Jeffrey Barner, Justin Barner, Riley Barner, Cora Barner, Chase Barner, Kaylee Barner and Emily Barner; and two sisters, Addie Fischer (Kenny), of Pekin and Mary Graber (Jerry) of Pekin. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John, and Ira Barner. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Camp Point United Methodist Church with the Revs. Sheila Kelly and Ronald Graham conducting. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the church. MEMORIALS: or Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.