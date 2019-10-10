|
Albert Lee "Abe" Cameron, 92, of Basco, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Albert was born Dec. 10, 1926, the son of Lee and Tillie (McIlmoil) Cameron in Loraine, Ill. He graduated from Elvaston High School. On Nov. 20, 1948, he was united in marriage to Louella Wilson. In 1949 Albert was called into Army active duty serving in France, Germany and Okinawa. He received his honorable discharge in 1950. After the death of Louella in 1999, Abe was united in marriage to Marilyn Launer Wachtendorf on May 26, 2001. She survives. Albert had worked for F.S. Farm Service in Macomb, retiring in 1988. Albert enjoyed the great outdoors. Through the years he enjoyed camping, boating and riding his motorcycle. He had a passion for gardening and bird watching. Albert was a wood carver and enjoyed carving western art and wildlife. He could always be found Wednesday evenings for chicken night at the Office in Basco. Albert loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Marilyn, of Basco, survivors include his children, Wayne L. (Rhonda) Cameron and Mary (Les) Eslinger, both of Macomb; stepchildren, Eldon Wachtendorf of Basco and Phyllis (Bill) Whitaker of Carthage; grandchildren, Josh L. (Tracie) Cameron, Tammy (Kevin) Klinedinst, Marli (Eric Klatt) Apt and Quintin (Angie) Eslinger; stepgrandchildren, Jerry (Tammie Gipe) Wachtendorf, Wendy Whitaker and Corey (Rebeka) Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Jessa and Andrew L. Cameron, Hayes and Callen Apt, and Leo and Henry Eslinger; stepgrandchildren, Jude Hopkins, Gracie, Glory, Josie, Justice, Harley and Royal Whitaker; siblings, Willa Loring of Hamilton, Clarence Cameron of Carthage, Marjorie (Stanley) Whitaker of Keokuk, Iowa, Larry (Carol) Cameron of Warsaw, Ill., and LullaBelle LaFoon of Kankakee; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Louella; brothers, Lester, Lyle, Bill and Donny Cameron; and a sister, Marlene Whitaker. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Macomb with burial to follow in Archer-Bethel Cemetery near Fandon. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Macomb or . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019