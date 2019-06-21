QUINCY -- Rev. Albert M. "Andy" Cartmill Sr., 86, of Quincy, died at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his home. Andy was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Ft. Madison, Iowa., a son of Alfred and Espanola Terry Cartmill. He married Betty Crider Nov. 10, 1951. She preceded him in death Jan. 25, 1992. He married Dorothea "Dottie" King on Sept. 13, 1992. She survives. Andy was employed at Moorman Manufacturing Company from which he retired after more than 40 years. For 36 years he was the pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Monroe City. He was a former member of the Noon Optimist Club. Andy loved to preach the Gospel. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. Most of all, Andy loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Dorothea "Dottie" Cartmill of Quincy; eight children, Linda Jordan of Quincy, Albert Cartmill Jr. of Quincy, Gay (Richard) Allen of Bevier, Mo., Randy (Robbie) Cartmill of Quincy, Tamara Cartmill of Champaign, Ill., Marlene Groves of Quincy, Barbara (Bryan) Lewis of Quincy, Stacey (Dwayne) Wells of Godfrey, Ill., and Cheri (Lonnie) Kerr of Quincy; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Terry (Carina) Cartmill of Burlington, Iowa, and Gary (Janet) Cartmill of Fort Madison, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty; a son, Gregory Cartmill; a brother, Alfred Cartmill; and two sisters, Marilyn Wilkerson and Catherine Scott. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Green officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church of Monroe City, Mo. The Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary