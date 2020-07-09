|
LABELLE, Mo. -- Albert Ralph Kessler, 91, of LaBelle, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. He was born March 25, 1929, in Knox County, near Colony, the son of Lester Elsworth and Hazel Mae McCabe Kessler. He was united in marriage to Carmen Dale Hustead on March 4, 1950, in Kirksville. Survivors include his wife, Carmen Kessler of LaBelle; five children, Debra (Terry) Guinn of Knox City, Kelly (Jeannie) Kessler of Quincy, Ill., Patti (Tim) Woodard of LaBelle, Terry Alan Kessler of LaBelle, and Tracy Albert Kessler and friend Harley Wright of LaBelle; two brothers, Harold (Lois) Kessler of Bowen, Ill., and Charlie (Kathleen) Kessler of Edina, Mo.; four sisters, Irene Powell of Palmyra, Betty Songer of Edina, Sue Wiskerchin of Ewing and Linda (Skip) Lay of Lewistown; seven grandchildren, Stacy Guinn, Kyla Stroud, Kimber Kessler, Coby Kessler, Madison Kessler, Aaliyah Kessler and Alan Kessler; five stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding in death were his parents; two sons, Scott and Jerry Keith Kessler; two brothers, Floyd and Donald Kessler; and two sisters, Willa Strange and Velma Blake. Ralph received his education in Knox City. He was employed in construction in Columbia for a while. He also was engaged in trucking and had been in all 50 states and also farmed in Knox County for several years. Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, coon hunting, and spending time with grandchildren and family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, in Knox City Cemetery, with the Rev. Maynard Blackwood officiating. Casket bearers will be Kelly Kessler, Terry Alan Kessler, Tracy Albert Kessler, Terry Guinn, Tim Woodard, Coby Kessler and Nathaniel Parrish. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle. Memorials are suggested to the or LaBelle Senior Center. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020