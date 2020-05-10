|
|
Albert Thompson, 96, of Quincy, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Albert was born Aug. 2, 1923, in St. Louis, the son of Albert and Eva (Payne) Thompson. He married Eleanor Jenkins on Dec. 24, 1955, in Quincy. She preceded him in death June 11, 2003. Albert was a product of Quincy Public Schools and began his service to our country in 1942 to 1945 in the U.S. Army, serving under Gen. George Patton as an infantry gunner. He received Battle Stars for the Battle of Northern France, Battle of Rhineland, Battle of the Ardennes, Battle of Normandy and Battle for Central Europe. Albert was featured in a video by the Crossing church honoring all veterans at Quincy University Stadium on July 4, 2019. He was presented the Quilt of Valor on Wednesday Aug. 22, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home by Richard Morris, a representative of the Tri-County Quilt of Valor Organization. Albert went on Mission 56 of the Great River Honor Flight to our nation's capital on Sept. 26, 2019. He was the honoree in the Quincy Veterans Parade on Nov. 9, 2019. Mr. Thompson worked for Pureless Pump Co., from 1942 to 1950 and Electric Wheel from 1950 to 1982. He became a supervisor in 1965, which the company was by then known as Firestone and served in that position until retirement. Albert served as chairman on the police and fire commission for 23 years for the city of Quincy. He served on the YMCA Board from 1956 to 1959. He also served on the Board of Neighborhood Federation, where he organized opportunities for needy families in the black community. These included back-to-school supplies and Christmas gifts. In 1978, he received the Quincy Family Service Agency Award for Outstanding Community Service. Albert also was a committee member of the Frederick Ball Center. He was a past member of the Palmyra Community Club and member of the Penny D. Lewis Foundation. Albert was a mentor for all Youth Organizing, and coached softball and basketball teams helping bring neighborhoods together. He was an immeasurable support person "Mister Go Between" for both adults and youths. Albert was editor of a neighborhood newspaper informing the community of youth activities. Albert taught the youth about loving and trusting the Lord. Albert was a member of First Baptist Church serving as a trustee and usher, and was on various church committees. Albert Thompson was known in the community as a grandpa, father and everything anyone needed him to be. Above all, he was a man of integrity. Survivors include longtime friend, Georgia "Gilberta" Bailey; grandchildren, Andrea Davis and Angela Davis; two great-grandchildren, Quentin Davis and Collin Davis; stepdaughter, Wanda Bell; stepgrandchildren, Nicole Williams, Brandon Williams and Derek Williams; brother, Richard "Dick" Thompson and his wife, Mary; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. In addition to his wife, Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Davis; and siblings, Charles, Thomas, Orville, Patty, Imogene, Eleanor, Betty and Julia. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, services for Albert will be private. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer, and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020