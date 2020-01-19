|
It is with great sadness that the family of Albert W. Abney, 79, known to friends as "Bud," announces his passing on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with his sister at his bedside. Bud was born May 9, 1940, in a farmhouse in Hull, Ill., to Albert and Dollye (Vincent) Abney. Bud had a devoted love for animals. He unfortunately lost his precious dog, Angel, in a tragic house fire. After Angel's passing, Bud's service dog and best friend, Rufus, entered his life. Rufus provided Bud with unconditional love and enriched his spirit. Bud had a rather exciting life. He graduated from West Pike in 1957 and continued his education at Hannibal-LaGrange College and Kirksville College before serving his country for four years in the U.S. Army as a medic with a tour in Germany. Bud spent many years in San Francisco, where he was a known singer at the Hungry Eye and had the honor to be a part of Liberace's singers, many of whom had leading roles on Broadway. Bud received many awards throughout his life, including winning second place on "The Ted Mack Amateur Hour" with his glorious singing voice and many first place medals in the Senior Olympics. One of Bud's proudest moments was being the bearer of the torch in 1968 to Mexico City. The torch traveled a distance of 13,620 kilometers, including crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Bud returned home to Illinois in 1994 to spend time with family after the passing of his mother. He was overjoyed to work at the Illinois Veterans Home, serving his comrades until his retirement. Bud was incredibly passionate about his business, Angel Haven Pet ID Co., often traveling to festivals and arts and crafts shows to share his testimonial and love for animals. Bud's other passion in life was shopping at local thrift stores, where he made many wonderful friends. Survivors include four siblings, Ron (Joyce) Abney, Terry (Donna) Abney, Vikki Kirsch and Dottie (Larry) Daggs; his good friend Jim Nichols, whom he loved like a brother; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate a life well lived with beautiful memories and find comfort in the fact that Bud had a longstanding love for his savior. Bud's precious dog, Rufus, will be going to a loving home in Chicago with Tom and Debbie. Bud will be forever remembered for his caring heart and his enthusiasm and loyalty for the St. Louis Cardinals. Memorials may be made to Bud's family. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will take place at a later time. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
