Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Resources
Albert Williams Jr. Obituary
Albert Williams Jr., 80, of Quincy, died Sunday, Sept, 29, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

He was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Huntington, Mo., the son of Albert and Jessie Mae (Scott) Williams. Albert first married Mary Beatrice Tate. She preceded him in death Feb. 25, 1996. He later married Lynn Dawson. She survives.

Mr. Williams worked in the LaGrange Foundry for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Crossing. Albert enjoyed fishing and family time. He also liked bingo and gambling machines.

In addition to his wife, survivors include children, Anthony (Tammy) Williams, Shelisa Williams, Gwendolyn Brown, Sherry Gay, Reva Dade, George (Betty) Dade, Timothy (Daneen) Dade, Cheryl Woodson and Cecily Dawson; Shane Williams and Ja'Kai Kiles were raised in the home of Albert Williams; siblings, Evelyn (Michael) Manley, Kay Dade, Vera Howard and Archie Howard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his first wife, Albert was preceded in death by his parents; children, Albert Ray Williams, Memory Williams, Charles Dade, Brenda Abbey and Roy Lee Williams in infancy; grandchildren, Vincent Gay, Misty Williams, Albert Jermaine Dade, Kaleo Dade and Angel Lynn Eaton; a great-grandchild; siblings, Maddie Pearl Abbey, Vineyard Lucille Tate, Marie Hawkins, Patricia Abbey Marshall, Bonnie Clay, Josephine Abbey, Walter "Duck" Abbey, Owen Abbey and Merle Abbey.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
