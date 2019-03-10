Alberta Beucke, 93, of Quincy, died at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Carl G. Stackhouse and Rowena Blanche Starkey Stackhouse Stein. She met William Ketchum in 1943 and they married Sept. 4, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio. She later married Chester Beucke on Nov. 27, 1974, in Quincy. From Dayton the Ketchums moved back to William's hometown of Keokuk, Iowa, where they were blessed with four children. While there she worked at Montgomery Ward at Christmastime, Sullivan and Auwerda as a bookkeeper, and Spiegel's order desk. When Alberta was 16 she worked at Wright's Air Force Base in Dayton as a flight messenger during World War II. In 1960 her family moved to Quincy, where Alberta worked at Motorola for 10 years and worked at Blessing Hospital as an EKG specialist. She retired from there after 16 years. Survivors include four children, John (Debby) Ketchum of St. Charles, Mo., Ronald (Tom) Ketchum of St. Ann, Mo., Polly Ketchum of Quincy and William (Melody) Beucke of Hannibal, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Young of Quincy, Jeremy Ketchum of St. Charles, Abbey (Nate) Ketchum Stebing of Wheeling, Ill., Tyler Ketchum of Waukegan, Ill., Shelagh Smith of Kentucky, Heather (Jason) Lyng of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Nicholas Beucke of Quincy and Nathan (Carrie) Beucke of Columbia, Mo.; 12 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jackson Ketchum, Conner Young, Samantha and Brianna Ketchum, Connor and Emily Lyng, Claire, Olivia and William Beucke, and Hannah and Gavin Stebing. Alberta was preceded in death by both of her husbands; her parents; a stepmother, Helen Stackhouse; a son, Steven Ketchum; two grandchildren, Melissa and Zachery Ketchum; a brother, Gerald Stackhouse; and a sister, Betty Jane Stackhouse Curtis. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dennis conducting. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Good Samaritan Home Foose Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary