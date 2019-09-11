|
QUINCY -- Aldo T. Torbeck, 99, of Quincy, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 6:33 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Aldo was born March 1, 1920, in Kaskaskia Township, Ill., a son of Gustav and Bertha Malchow Torbeck. He married Arlene Robey on March 14, 1970, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death in 2014. Aldo proudly served in the United States Army, having been stationed in India during WWII. He will always be remembered for his patriotism and dedication to this great country. While in the Army, he taught himself to play the harmonica and continued to play throughout his life. In 2012 he had the honor of visiting the Veteran's Memorials in Washington D.C. as part of the Great River Honor Flight. In his younger years he farmed in the LaGrange area. Later he worked at Gardner Denver in Quincy. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, gardening, and spending time with family. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan for over 50 years. In his later years he enjoyed walking to keep fit and loved talking to those he met along the way. While living at Adams Pointe he was always involved with the many activities there and could often be found sitting on the front porch, greeting those coming and going. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff, residents, and to Aldo's many friends, at Adams Pointe Senior Living. Survivors include two daughters, Dorothy A. "Dottie" (Robert) Huseman of Quincy, and Susan K. "Susie" (Jim) Hynes of Oracle, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Jayne (Daniel) Fry and Ryan Huseman, both of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Aldo was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Elmer, Paul, Victor, and Fred Torbeck. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, Palmyra, Mo., with Pastor Wes Gehrke officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, Palmyra, Mo. Memorials to Great River Honor Flight or Zion Lutheran Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019