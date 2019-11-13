|
|
Mr. Alfred G. Dierkes, 89, of Quincy, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Al was born September 8, 1930, in Quincy, a son of John A. and Elizabeth T. (Koch) Dierkes. He married Kay Frances Muegge on Nov. 10, 1956 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2016. He was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Professionally, Al was an architect. After graduation from the University of Illinois Champaign, he began his career by starting his own firm. He then went to work with Hafner, Stranckmeyer; and from 1968 to 1982 for Hafner, Dierkes and Flachs. The firm became Hafner & Dierkes and then in 1983, Al co-founded Architechnics, where he was a partner until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed driving with his children and grandchildren, showing the buildings he had helped design, from local health care facilities, to schools, and many other local buildings. He was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Al was a member of the American Institute of Architects; a 55-plus-year member of the Kiwanis Club; a member of the National Audubon Society; and he participated annually with the local bird count, serving as count coordinator. Al participated in sports for many years of his life and was inducted into the Notre Dame Hall of Fame for the 1944 football team. Al played baseball at U of I and was a die-hard Cubs fan. He also was a big fan of the Fighting Illini and the Chicago Bears. He and Kay shared a love of traveling, and together had visited 50 states and 19 countries. Survivors include his children, Dena M. Dierkes-Knipe and her husband, Tim, of Quincy, and Alec Dierkes and his wife, Kathy, of Chatham, Ill.; four grandchildren, Kayla, Austin and Adam Dierkes and Jaden Knipe; a brother, James Dierkes of Foster City, Calif.; a sister, Mary Cary of Quincy; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; and a brother, John Dierkes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church, Ladies of Charity or Quincy Notre Dame High School. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019