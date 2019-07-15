Services Duker & Haugh Funeral Home 823 Broadway Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-1011 Resources More Obituaries for Alfred Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred Glenn Griffin

Alfred Glenn Griffin, age 82, of the Illinois Veterans Home, died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the home. He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Jesse James and Nellie (Wright) Griffin. In 1950, at the ripe old age of 14, he met Patsy Jean Frame who would become the only woman he ever loved and his wife. They were married on Christmas Eve 1953 and had six children. Theirs was the greatest love story ever! She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 2017. Mr. Griffin served his country from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean War. He served with the military police for a period of time. Mr. Griffin had various careers early in his life. He was a heavy equipment operator and an over-the-road truck driver. He began work with the city of Quincy in the early 1960s on a city crew. It was during this period that he decided to try and become a police officer. He applied and was accepted by Chief Hunsaker and the commissioners. His first day was after he had worked a shift on the city crew, and the chief asked him to start that night because of a staff shortage. All of his uniform and equipment was loaned to him for the first couple of days. Becoming a Quincy police officer was one of the proudest moments of his life. Mr. Griffin joined the force Feb. 1, 1967. In 1973, he was promoted to sergeant. In 1979, he was transferred to the detective division, where he became a lieutenant and later detective section commander. During his career, he received multiple commendations for his work on major crimes. He was very instrumental with successful conclusions of several of Quincy's well known criminal investigations during the 1970s and 1980s. He was always quick to point out that nothing would have been possible without his awesome team of investigators during his career. He was also a very successful member of the Police Pistol Team with multiple awards. He was involved in the start of the Police Explorer's Post No. 10 and worked very diligently with other officers during their time off to construct the Police Pistol Range. He was a lifetime member of the Illinois Police Association and the Policeman's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12. Mr. Griffin was honored as the Law Officer of the Year in 1978 by the Quincy Exchange Club. Mr. Griffin retired from the QPD in 1988. He and Patsy travelled quite a bit during their later years. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Griffin loved playing pool and fixing everyone's cars and anything else he could get his hands on. He is now and forever more with his beautiful wife, Patsy, and children, Steven, Victoria and Katherine. He is survived by: THREE CHILDREN: David Griffin of Quincy; Ed Griffin also of Quincy; and Terry (Maggie) Griffin of Townsend, Ga. DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW: Kathy Riggs and her husband, Kevin; and Kathy Nauber Griffin. SON-IN-LAW: John Allen GRANDCHILDREN: Patricia (Rinaldo) Robinson; Kara (Donny) Baker; Becca Vining; Zoey Griffin; Journey Griffin; Rodney Maynor; Emily (Cody) Anderson; James 'Eddie' (Chris) Griffin; Jamie (Ryan) Taylor; Mandi (Scott) Harmon; Kenny (Tina) Penzien; David Thron; Sean (Amanda) Griffin, Thomas (Harley) Griffin; Michael Wood; Jason (Melanie) Allen; Stefanie Allen; and Timothy Allen. ONE SISTER: Darlene Shelton. Numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to his wife, Al was also preceded in death by his parents; three children, Steven Griffin; Victoria Allen; Katherine Griffin in infancy; and two brothers, Ronald Griffin, along with his wife, Barb; and Jesse James Griffin, Jr. in infancy. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery with military rites conducted at the cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics or the Muddy River Riders School Back-pack program. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2019