Services Duker & Haugh Funeral Home 823 Broadway Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-1011 Resources More Obituaries for Alfred Ebbing Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred J. "Al" Ebbing

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alfred J. "Al" Ebbing, 98, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born March 3, 1920, in Quincy to Ben and Anna (Schulte) Ebbing. He married Arlene L. Klene on Oct. 26, 1946, at St. Francis Catholic Church. She died April 24, 2011. At the time of his retirement Mr. Ebbing was a warehouse manager at the Quincy Walton plant for Gardner Denver. During his 44 years with Gardner Denver in both Quincy plants, he held various positions as machine operator, time study and worked in the methods division. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Al was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. During World War II, he was a tech/sergeant and top gunner on a B-24 bomber in the 458 bomb group of the world famous 8th Army Air Corps in the European theater. The B-24 bomber crews had a 50 percent mortality rate. Al survived being shot down twice and completed his 28 missions before coming back to the United States. He worked up to three jobs at one time to support his growing family that he loved very much, along with his wife, Arlene. He was very active in St. Boniface Parish, serving as Cub Scout master for nearly 20 years for his six sons. He also served as president of the Holy Name Society, St. Patrick's Day Dinner chairman and was a parish trustee. He continued to serve as a lecture and Eucharistic minister until St. Boniface church closed. He is a past commodore of American Legion Post 37. Al enjoyed being the jolly guy in the red suit at Christmas. He took his family on great camping vacations around the country for many years and visited most of the lower 48 states, Canada and Mexico in the family's station wagon and fold-up camper. He especially enjoyed his time with each of the grandchildren and great-grandkids. Later in life he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels, often taking his kids or grandkids along with him, he did so until he was 92. He has left so many memories behind him for everyone to enjoy. His family and friends salute him on his final flight into heaven. Survivors include seven children; Joe Ebbing and his husband, Scot Kleinhanzel, of Thonotosassa, Fla., Dave Ebbing and his wife, Nanci, of Gainesville, Ga., Steve Ebbing and his wife, Linda, of Ramona, Calif., Rob Ebbing and his wife, Vicki, of Quincy, Mary Young and her husband, Todd, of Quincy, Dan Ebbing and his wife, Michelle, of Grafton and Ron Ebbing and his wife, Sheila, of Urbandale, Iowa; 23 grandchildren, Mark Ebbing and his partner, Ken Stears, Chris Ebbing and his wife, Sarah, Jeff Ebbing and his wife, Dawn, Sarah Niemann and her husband, Mark, Nathaniel Ebbing and his wife, Jaclyn, Dr. Jon Ebbing and his wife, Dr. Devon, Abby Klarner and her husband, Matt, Matt Ebbing and his wife, Erin, Robyn Iseminger, Kristi Beck and her husband, Trevor, Brant Ericson and his wife, Liz, Katie Ebbing, Kevin Young and his wife, Jennifer, Keith Young, Jessica Loos and her husband, Matt, Justin Ebbing and his wife, Brooke, Blake Ebbing, Brady Ebbing, Sabrina Ebbing and her fiance, Josh Gilmore, Regina Ebbing, Kristina Zounon and her husband, Michael, Tim Clark and his wife, Shawna, and Emily Ebbing; 30 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Esty, Jeff, Hannah, Elizabeth, Katelyn, Courtney, Colby, Lainey, AJ, Stella, Greta, Townes, Heidi, Lydia, Elliott, Miles, Gabby, Gavin, Reece, Layne, Mason, Connor, Madison, Devin, Tyson, Grayson, John, Maliah, Edem and Violet; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, Arlene, Al was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Cheryl Ebbing; and sisters Bernice Ebbing and Helen Rhodes. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries