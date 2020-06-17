|
Alice J. Rhoads, 69, of Bushnell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born Jan. 27, 1951, in Beardstown to Donald W. and Marie E. (Schulte) Degitz. She married Carl E. Rhoads on Nov. 29, 1969, in Beardstown. He survives. Survivors include three sons, Troy (Kimberly) Rhoads of Macomb, Chad (Cinda) Rhoads of Good Hope, and Seth (Kate) Rhoads of Palmyra, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Jared and Sydney Rhoads, Austin, Wesley and Kyle Rhoads, William and Leah Rhoads; one brother, Bill (Judy) Degitz of Astoria, Ill.; and one brother-in-law, Burton Brown of Avon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Rose Marie Brown. Alice was a loving mother who adored her children and grandchildren. She was a retired baby-sitter and homemaker who took great pride in capturing action pictures of her family and scrapbooking. Her family will cherish the custom cards she would make for birthdays, anniversaries and special events. Alice had a deep-rooted faith in God, which she shared with everyone and pressed upon her family. She and her husband of 50 years attended Checkrow Community Church. She was loved and will be missed by many who experienced her compassionate and caring nature. Private family graveside services will be held in Bushnell Cemetery with Pastors Joe Olson and Brett Fisher officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Checkrow Community Church, Illinois Cancer Center or the OSF Hospice Program. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at martinhollisfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 17 to June 19, 2020