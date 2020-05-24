Herald-Whig Obituaries
Alice Joan Wellman

Alice Joan Wellman Obituary
Alice Joan Wellman of St. Louis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in St. Louis.

She was born Alice Joan Goodpaster on June 22, 1933, to Chester and Helen Goodpaster.

Alice was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Quincy, Ill. She was an accomplished violinist and played with the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. She was previously employed at Moorman Manufacturing Co.

On Jan. 26, 1957, she married John H Wellman, her husband of 55 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family and sisters. She was a devoted Catholic and a faithful servant of the Lord. Alice was an avid reader and loved opera music, especially that of Andrea Bocelli.

Survivors include six children, Cindy (Dexter) Drerup, Beth Daniels, Jane Capshaw, Sue Myracle, Sherry Partin and John C. Wellman; 11 grandchildren, Courtney (Patrick) Dixon, Danny (Cecilia) Drerup, Ashley (Blaine) Leslie, Ricky Daniels, Alex Daniels, Chuck (Danielle) Capshaw, Hayley (Seth) Harrison, Amanda Myracle, Jordyn Myracle, Alecia (Wyatt) Lowe and Zac Partin; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine Yeager, Jeanne (Bob) Dolph, Barbara (Terry) Lewis, Sara Bittorf and Toni (Terry) Tully.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sisters, Emily Roberts, Helen Amburn and Judy Leonard.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Catholic Church for Alice. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to .

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 24 to May 26, 2020
