Alicia Ann Taylor-Johnson, 69, of Florida, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born July 18, 1951, at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She grew up in a large loving family with two sisters and four brothers. Alicia was the troublemaker among her siblings and was known for stirring things up and then sitting back and watching what would transpire. She was far from innocent, and many of her siblings wear the scars as proof. Alicia graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1969. She then attended beauty school and eventually ran her own beauty shop. Other obligations forced her to close the door to doing hair, and she began working in construction and bartending. The hours were short, and the pay was great. Alicia was blessed with two wonderful children, Theodore (TS/Ted) and Leya. She later met and fell in love with Edward Johnson. The four relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1984 for a fresh start. Edward and Alicia united in matrimony on Nov. 26, 1993. Ted and Leya both had an awesome bond with their mother. As adults, the two became her two best friends. Alicia was director of housekeeping at Embassy Suites in Fort Lauderdale for many years. In October 2017 she said farewell to the hotel industry and retired, just in time to become a grandmother. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandson Germari. From time to time she would talk about returning to work, since being a grandparent was expensive. She always came up with something she felt he needed, or she thought he would like. The two would often take walks together, share snacks and fall asleep watching the Baby Channel. Despite her tough exterior and smart mouth, there is actual evidence that she was a loving, giving and caring person. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in all our hearts today as we cope with her death. Alicia had a host of bonus children and was known as Ma or Mom by many of them, including Leya and Ted's friends, as well as past employees and friends of the family. She shared a special and unique bond with each of them. Always willing to give a listening ear, share a cocktail or give a good cussing. The one thing that I believe everyone knew about Alicia is that she loved her family and Crown Royal. If all else failed, you could just buy her a bottle of Crown Royal. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Taylor, Eugenia (Jackson) Taylor, Russell Smith and brother John Taylor II. Loving memories will be cherished by those who loved her dearly. Her husband of 26 years, Edward Johnson; two children, Theodore Taylor and Leya Joassin (Germain); two grandchildren, Janiya Joassin and Germari Joassin; three brothers, Clarence Jackson, Donald Weathers and Charles Taylor (Joyce); two sisters, Vivian Childs (Otis) and Carlotta Gains (Barbara); a host of bonus children, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Church Worship Theater (405 Vermont St., Quincy, Ill.), with the Rev. Richard Wilson officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. To attend Alicia's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us on at 11 a.m. Central Time on Thursday using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/63953903 Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Hometown Endowment. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020