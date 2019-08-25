|
|
Allen J. Linkey, 81, of Quincy, formerly of Freeburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Belleville, Ill. Mr. Linkey was a retired jeweler. He was a member of the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute (AWCI). Allen was a U.S. Army veteran. Survivors include his children, Michael D. Linkey of Springfield, Ill., Susan M. (Tim) Baumgartner of Camp Point, Ill., and Stephen J. (Melissa) Linkey of Monroe, Mich.; six grandchildren, David Baumgartner, Devan Linkey, Paige Linkey, Darren Linkey, Jacob Linkey and Braden Linkey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred F. and Georgianna, nee Holcomb, Linkey; and a sister, Irene Bechard. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home in Freeburg, with Pastor Bryan Meado officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Adams Pointe Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at rennerfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019