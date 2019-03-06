QUINCY -- Allene Mason, 85, of Quincy, died at 12:55 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born March 18, 1933, in LaBelle, to Johnny and Lula Green Waller. She married Dale Austin Mason on April 18, 1953, in Quincy. He died Nov. 27, 1997. Allene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking walks and car rides with her family. Allene loved helping others and enjoyed being a volunteer bell ringer with the Salvation Army. Allene was an assembler at Quincy Paper Box, where she worked for several years until her retirement. After her retirement, she worked as a domestic housekeeper and had been employed as a sitter with Helping Hands of Adams County. Survivors include three children, Connie Jacobs (Lynn) of Quincy, Judy K. Foltz of Canton, Mo., and Larry Dale Mason (Sherri) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Melissa Jacobs of Elsberry, Mo., Nicholas Jacobs (Danielle) of Quincy, Jeremy Foltz (fiancee, Adel) of Springfield, Mo., Kyle Foltz (Janine) of Cassville, Mo., Meagan Bartz (Trent) of Monett, Mo., Emily Druffel of Quincy and Ryan Mason of Quincy; two stepgrandchildren, Gerad Epperson and Shannon Smith (Tim Pannett); 10 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Isaiah, Avaley, Ezekiel, Mason, Kaden, Jaxon, Taitym, Bailey and Abel; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Ella, Cadence and Grady Epperson and Milla Pannett; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Dale, was preceded in death by parents; and four siblings, Paul Waller and John Waller, and a twin brother and sister in infancy. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Manago conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Calvary Baptist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary