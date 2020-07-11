|
|
QUINCY - Alva Mae Barnes, 83, of Quincy passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Alva was born on May 10, 1937, in Quincy to John Clyde and Helen Mildred (Woodworth) Hamilton. She married Lyle H. Barnes on June 5, 1955, in Ursa. Lyle passed away on Feb. 19, 1994.
Alva was a member of the Payson Road Christian Church. Alva enjoyed sewing, tole painting, cooking and baking. While living in Toulon, Alva started People Helping People, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people in need.
Surviving are: four children, Denise (George) Eilts of Fowler, Lisa (Jim) Titlow of Bloomington, Derek (Angie Neese) Barnes of Coatsburg, and Duane (Teri) Barnes of Quincy. Also surviving are two brothers, Leland Hamilton of Quincy, William (Rhonda) Hamilton of Quincy; two sisters, Esther Totsch of Quincy, Viola Todd of Mendon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, John T. Hamilton, and one sister, Betty Lewis.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at New Providence cemetery near Ursa, with Walt Wilcoxson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Crossing Church in Quincy. You are invited to share memories of Alva and leave memorials at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on July 11, 2020