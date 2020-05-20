|
|
Alvera M. Hilgenbrinck, age 79, of Camp Point, formerly of Quincy, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center. She was born April 29, 1941, in Quincy, the daughter of Paul and Elsie (Boge) Hilgenbrinck. Alvera was a lifelong farmer. She also worked at Bergman Nurseries. Alvera took care of the fields at Bergman Nurseries for more than 40 years, retiring in 2014. She always put others first and had an undeniable and incredible work ethic. She will be truly missed. Throughout her life, Alvera loved her Catholic faith. She loved her farm animals, especially the cows and also her pets. Alvera was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She had been a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church and also recently attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point with family. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Karen Janssen and her husband, Doug, Richard W. Bohne and his wife, Patricia, Sue Ann Price, Mary Bohne, Mark Bohne and his wife, Laurie, Patty Purcell Rudd and her husband, Tim, and Gary Hilgenbrinck; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives. Alvera was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Ann Bohne; brothers, James "Jim" Hilgenbrinck and Carl Hilgenbrinck in infancy; and a nephew, Philip Bohne. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Alvera. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or to the St. Thomas Church Youth Group. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2020