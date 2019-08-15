Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Alvera R. Bosse


1926 - 2019
Alvera R. Bosse Obituary
QUINCY -- Alvera Rossmiller Bosse, 92, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Bickford Cottage. She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Quincy, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Krueger) Hildebrand. Alvera first married George Rossmiller. He preceded her in death. She later married Jack Bosse on Aug. 11, 1962, at St. Francis Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2003.

Alvera was a hairstylist, homemaker and lifelong hard-worker. She liked gardening and canning her own vegetables. She loved doing embroidery. Alvera, along with her sister, proudly celebrated making 1000 quilts. She also enjoyed water aerobics at the Y and volunteering at the Senior Center.

Survivors include her children, LeRoy (Janet) Rossmiller of Quincy, Barb (John) Pudlo of Fowler, Ill., Janet (Jerry) Welch of Hannibal, Mo., Jill (Ralph) Boden and Becky (Boyd) Spoonmore all of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Parrish, Dustin (Laurie) Bosse, Lori (Bryan) Jones, Adam (Tina) Birck, Neil (Amelia) Johnson, Jerrod (Lauren) Welch, Robert (Val) Boden, Bryan (Ruth) Boden, Beth (Ryan) Schieferdecker, Quentin (Liz) Spoonmore and Garrett (fiancée Faith Avevor) Spoonmore; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jacki Bosse; a grandson, Brad Birck; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or the Quincy Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
