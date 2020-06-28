|
Alvie Jerome "Jerry" Haskins, 77, of Quincy, passed away at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday July 13, in Quincy Memorial Park, with Pastor Ron Cox officiating. Burial will follow. Full military honors will be conducted by the Navy Funeral Detail and Payson V.F.W. Jerry was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, to Forrest Perry and Clara Elaine Adair Haskins. He married Linda Bradfield on June 28, 2008, in Ursa Park. She survives. In addition to his wife, Jerry he is survived by Louise Haskins, his daughter, Natasha Haskins-Johnson (Ryan) of Lake Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Brooke, Saige and Triton; Barbara Horn, his daughter Andrea Rodriguez of Duncanville, Texas; and grandchildren, Devin and Jayden; two brothers, Cecil Haskins of Lorraine, Ill., and Forrest Haskins of Chapel Hill, N.C.; two sisters, Marsha Bunge of Golden, Ill., and Pam Noble of St. Peters, Mo.; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Alvie Jerome Haskins Jr.; and his sister, Neysa Turpin. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years. Professionally, Jerry was the director at Lewisville Hospital in Lake Dallas for 14 years. During that time, he received Humanitarian Honors from the hospital. Jerry was an avid bird hunter and fisherman, and was a member of Honkers Hilton Club in Pleasant Hill, Ill., with his friend, John Hendricks and wife Kathy. Jerry attended Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or Payson V.F.W. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2020