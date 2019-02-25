Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Alvin C. Dempsey


1936 - 2019
Alvin C. Dempsey Obituary
QUINCY -- Alvin C. Dempsey, 82, of 5801 North 42nd, Quincy, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Quincy, a son of Harry and Alvina (Mettemeyer) Dempsey. He married Kay Adair Oct. 19, 1963. She survives.

Alvin was a lifelong farmer and drove a truck for Edgar McNay and John Isaacson. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. He was also a member of the FFA and 4-H, acting as a 4-H leader for a number of years. Alvin served on the board of the Adams Electrical Cooperative and the Ellington Home Cemetery Board.

In addition to his wife, Alvin is survived by a son, Dennis Dempsey and his wife Jennifer of Quincy; two grandchildren, Lance Heady of Dallas, Texas, and Paige Heady of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Dempsey; and a sister, Patricia Ellerbrock.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Ellington Home Cemetery.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: St. Francis Catholic Church or to the Ellington Home Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
