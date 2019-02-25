QUINCY -- Alvin C. Dempsey, 82, of 5801 North 42nd, Quincy, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Quincy, a son of Harry and Alvina (Mettemeyer) Dempsey. He married Kay Adair Oct. 19, 1963. She survives. Alvin was a lifelong farmer and drove a truck for Edgar McNay and John Isaacson. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. He was also a member of the FFA and 4-H, acting as a 4-H leader for a number of years. Alvin served on the board of the Adams Electrical Cooperative and the Ellington Home Cemetery Board. In addition to his wife, Alvin is survived by a son, Dennis Dempsey and his wife Jennifer of Quincy; two grandchildren, Lance Heady of Dallas, Texas, and Paige Heady of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Dempsey; and a sister, Patricia Ellerbrock. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Ellington Home Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. Francis Catholic Church or to the Ellington Home Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary