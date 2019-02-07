PALOMA, Ill. -- Alvin M. Hildebrand, 75, of Paloma, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Quincy to Leonard and Elsie (Blickhan) Hildebrand. He married Marilyn Mettemeyer on Aug. 1, 1964. She survives. Mr. Hildebrand was an LP salesman and deliveryman first for Adams FS and later for Two Rivers FS, retiring in 2010 after 46 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Alvin was a member of the Coatsburg Lions Club and Quincy Knights of Columbus No. 583. He also was a member of Western Catholic Union. Alvin was instrumental in the Paloma Veterans Memorial. He loved to cook, especially for big events. He loved his yard and yardwork and was passionate about his Christmas light display. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Suzanne (Adam) Ortiz of Hudson, Ill., and Sandra (Wilson) Velazquez of Normal, Ill.; four grandchildren, Kelsey (Addison) Shurtz, Cory (Megan) Ortiz, Kayla Ortiz and Keisha Carmona Hildebrand; siblings Paul (Norma) Hildebrand, Margie (Gene) Venvertloh, Merle (Dory) Hildebrand, Edie Aschemann, David (Mary Ann) Hildebrand, Carolyn (Jim) Ankrom, Philip (Jeannie) Hildebrand and Peggy Kindhart; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Carl Aschemann and Darrell Kindhart. SERVICES: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Unity Point Hospice, Blessing Cancer Center or St. Joseph Catholic Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary