|
|
Jesus taught us, "You will know them by their fruits. ..." (Matthew 7:16, NKJV). Apostle Paul further exclaimed, "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things, there is no law." (Galatians 5:22-23, NIV) Alvin (Edward) Terrell Simpson was a follower of Jesus Christ whose fruits flourished in each season of his life. Among these, gentleness, faithfulness and love are woven into the legacy he leaves. Alvin was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Gulf Port, Miss. He was the second youngest of 12 children born to Geneva McElhaney Simpson and the Rev. Joseph Simpson. Growing up in Mississippi during the 1940s and '50s was challenging for African Americans. Alvin reflected on this environment when interviewed by a local newspaper in Quincy, Ill., "I can remember having to ride in the back of the bus and being forced to stand if a (white passenger) needed a seat. Everything was segregated." Inspired by the words and non-violent acts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Alvin was among the 200,000 African Americans in attendance at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 1963 when Dr. King delivered his "I Have A Dream" speech, which most credit for being an integral steppingstone that led to the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It was Alvin's faith in God that instilled the necessity of love during a time of extreme racial inequality. This faith and love were revealed when he said, "I never hated anybody. I don't blame anybody for what any particular person or persons has done, because everybody is human, and everybody is different, and everybody has their own way of doing things." After his mother passed, at the age of 13, Alvin moved to St. Louis and was raised by his Uncle Edward Simpson and Aunt Ethel Simpson. He graduated from Sumner High School and pursued higher education at Harris–Stowe State University (formerly Harris Teachers College), a historically black public university in St. Louis. On Oct. 10, 2019, Alvin received his final reward; he crossed over into eternal life and his Savior, Jesus Christ welcomed him home. Alvin (Edward) Terrell Simpson, we'll miss you, but your legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone you encountered. The seeds you planted and the fruits from your life, namely, gentleness, faithfulness and love are everlasting. To honor his memory and celebrate his life, Alvin leaves his wife, Carol Simpson; five children, Anthony, Craig (Bernadette), Angela (Terry Slade), Timothy (Natalie Ward) and Matt (Kaylee); and 10 grandchildren, Timothy II, Elijah, Noah, Zora, Clarie, Morgan, Zachariah, Trinity, Malachi and Amaris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva McElhaney Simpson and the Rev. Joseph Simpson; daughter, Sherrian Simpson; and 11 siblings, Richard, Robert, Bernice, Henry, Mamie, Willie, Ben, Charles, Annie, Albert and George. Greener Pastures Funeral Home, 4405 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019