Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
More Obituaries for Alvina Kaltenbach
Alvina J. Kaltenbach


1930 - 2020
Alvina J. Kaltenbach Obituary
Alvina J. Kaltenbach, 89, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home.

She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Quincy, the daughter of Ray and Hazel (Cray) McClean Sr.

She was reared and educated in the Quincy area, graduating from Quincy High School. She married Earl W. Kaltenbach Jr., and together they had three children.

Alvina retired at age 82 after serving 40 years as the head of the housekeeping and laundry department at Quinsippi Nursing Home, Brighton Pavilion Nursing Home and Sycamore Health Care Center.

Alvina cared deeply for the residents and was always looking out for them.

She never learned to drive; she walked to work every day and everywhere she needed to go.

She helped raise a couple of her brother's children and was always there to take care of the important things for her loved ones.

Alvina will be lovingly remembered for her tremendous work ethic, her love of J.C. Penney and Kroger's hamburger, her famous chocolate chip cookies and other tasty treats she made such as homemade pizza, popcorn and hamburgers, and her immaculately clean home.

Left to cherish Alvina's memory are her children, Patty (Gary) Brennecka of Polo, Mo., Tammy Kaltenbach of Quincy and Mark Kaltenbach of Quincy; six grandchildren, Brittany Leavell, Jason Grandstaff, Josh Grandstaff, Matthew Kaltenbach, Regina Hernandez and Paula Blevins; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2020
