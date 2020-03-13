|
Amanda Ann Zanger, 28, of Plainville, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. No services planned. Amanda was born Nov. 12, 1991, in Quincy, to Daniel "Dan" Zanger and Toni Fogelson. Survivors include her parents of Plainville; three children, Tyson Walker, Rodney Eston and Kahlescie Eston; two brothers, Andrew Zanger of Plainville and Alex Zanger of Quincy; and three grandparents, Jerry Zanger of Plainville, and Terry and Ethel Deverger of Plainville. Amanda was preceded in death by two grandparents, Judy and Kenny Hanie. Amanda was a free spirit who loved baking and spending time with her family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020