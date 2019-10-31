Home

Amanda Ballinger, 44, of Plainville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Plainville.

Amanda was born Aug. 8, 1975, in Claremore, Okla. She married Chad Ballinger on April 21, 2012.

Amanda was employed as a nurse at the Illinois Veterans Home. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting Depression glass, going to auctions, gardening, going to concerts and thrift shopping.

Survivors include three sons, Tyler Sutton (Lauren) of Clarksville, Tenn., Quinton Fish and Landon Fish, both of Quincy; two daughters, Kirstie Friddle (Matthew) of Morton, Ill., and Allison Koetters (Jordan) of Payson, Ill.; grandchildren, Braelynn and Kai; one brother, Mike Duncan of Jefferson City, Mo.; and one sister, Sherry Leach of Oklahoma.

Amanda was preceded in death by one sister.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the grandchildren in care of Kirstie Friddle.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
