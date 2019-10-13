Herald-Whig Obituaries
Amanda "Betty" Geisendorfer, 90, of Quincy, died at 2:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Vincent's Home.

Betty was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Caldwell, Idaho, the daughter of Ray C. and Jennie B. Dowell Shortridge. She married George Geisendorfer Sr. on Aug. 13, 1950, in Quincy. He preceded her in death May 14, 1996.

Betty had worked as the deli manager for Niemann Foods for many years. She was also a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. However, the job she loved the most was providing day care at Cheryl Loatsch Studio. Betty had two families -- her own family at home and the children for whom she cared at the studio. Betty had two great loves in her life; one was children and the other was flowers. Betty was quite the gardener, and she will always be remembered for her bright and colorful flowers.

Betty's family asks that anyone attending her services wear a floral print or bright colors in her memory.

Betty was an active parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she was a member of the Altar Society.

Betty's family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Home assisted living, Betty's Bickford family and St. Vincent's Home for her final care.

Survivors include five children, Eric Geisendorfer of Quincy, Patrick (Nancy) Geisendorfer of Rothschild, Wis., Ann (Jim) Ostermiller of Quincy, Timothy (Tina) Geisendorfer of Columbia, Ill., and Lisa (Mike) Harland of Quincy; 13 grandchildren, Elias Geisendorfer, Abram (Yasuko) Geisendorfer, Kris (Diane) Little, Erin (Charles) Guymon, Derick Geisendorfer, Ryan (Brandi) Geisendorfer, Ashley (James Ortmann) Geisendorfer, Alex (Valerie) Geisendorfer, Sarah Ostermiller, Adam and Rachel Geisendorfer, Nicholas (Shelby) Harland and Nathan Harland; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray C. Shortridge of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Connie Hornsey of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George Geisendorfer Jr., and four sisters, Nellie Brinkman, Marie Fielding, Thelma Crouch and Maybelle "Chic" Selby.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church, concelebrated by the Revs. Michael Kuse and Chris Comerford. Inurnment will be in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament School or Quincy Chapter of the .

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
