On Aug. 23, 2020, our beautiful daughter, Amber, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandchild and friend, she touched the lives of numerous people with her exuberant spirit.

She was born in Quincy on Oct. 19, 1973, to William and Debra (Lish) Greving of Camp Point, Ill.

She traveled the world extensively with walking tours and scuba diving trips as a certified diving instructor. She was a 1992 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and an active member of the Crossing Church in Quincy. Amber had become an integral part in the Re-Generation: Recovery in Christ, always wanting to help and serve others.

Amber is survived by her son, Keenan Fafoglia, of Springfield, Ill. Her parents and brother, Jacob, and his wife Valerie Greving along with their children Ella, Nathaniel and Nicholas of Quincy.

She is also survived by her uncles Robert and Susan Greving of Winchester, Tenn., Jeffrey and Mil Greving of Albuquerque, N.M., amd Dusty and Pat Lish of Hannibal, Mo. Aunts Ruth and Al Stotler of SunRise, Fla., Dorothy and Curtis Moore of Camp Point, Ill., and Dawne and Steven Kennedy of Jacksonville, N.C.

Several great Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Special Friend Rick Sager, Mimi Gorman, and Christine Bequette-Birkemeier

Amber was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents Herbert and Bertha Greving, Uncle Thomas Greving,

Maternal step grandmother Sue Lish, and step grandfather Bob McSparren.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials to be made to ReGeneration through The Crossing Church, Quincy. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020
