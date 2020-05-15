|
Andy Knight, 63, of Quincy, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held in Shiloh Cemetery in Plainville. Andy was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Monmouth to Glenn L. and Martha Lashmett Knight. He first married Esther White on Dec. 26, 1979. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2012. He later married Jodie Masters on March 17, 2015 in Quincy. She survives. In addition to his wife, survivors include his blended family, including five children, Jenny Smith (Corey) of Quincy, Carisa Davidson (Breannan), Jennifer Dixon (Corey), Liz Mathews (Mike) and Adam Blake (Chasity); 14 grandchildren, Taylor Knight, Xandra Sutton, Carisa Smith, Eric Gaige, Logan Davidson, Heidi Davidson, Dakota Swarringim, Jordan Dixon, Corey Dixon, Trevor Mathews, Codey Mathews, Jordyn Sharrow, Kayden Mathews and Henry Blake; three great-grandchildren, Mya Mathews, Camden Mathews and Weston Johnson; three sisters, Rosie Knight (Mark Hendricks), Barb Schmidt (Rich) and Glenda "Susie" Knight (Carol Skaggs); and several nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Ray and Ila Knight, and James and Margarite Lashmett. Professionally, Andy was a truck driver for Sharkey Transportation; Dot Foods, where he won the annual Truck Driving Rodeo; and Walmart. He was a driver for a combined 35 years before retiring in 2015. Andy loved fishing, unless his sister Barb went, as she messed up the fishing. He also loved deer hunting, the Kansas City Chiefs, and "The Price is Right," or "The Price is Wrong," depending on his mood. He also enjoyed attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where he got his first tattoo, and where he could show off his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In his free time, you could often find Andy cooking his famous Swiss steak or chili, camping at Whispering Oaks, or playing with his dog, Max. Most of all, Andy enjoyed time with his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Davita Kidney Care for dialysis or to Quincy Humane Society. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
