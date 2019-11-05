Home

Angela Marie Carver

Angela Marie Carver Obituary
Angela Marie Carver, 42, of Clayton, died at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.

Born Nov. 25, 1976, in Quincy, Angela was the daughter of Donna Louderback. She married Jason Carver on Nov. 3, 2012, at the Village Vineyard and Winery, Camp Point. He survives.

Angela was employed at the Timberpoint Healthcare Center in Camp Point as the activities director until her retirement due to ill health. She was a devoted wife and mother, who cherished time spent with her family and friends.

Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Harley Carver, Clayton, Seth Perrault (Jen), Chillicothe, and Dillon Carver, Columbia, S.C..; five grandchildren; her mother, Donna Louderback, Clayton; two brothers, Mark Slater (Martha), Clayton, and Fred Slater, Clayton; three sisters, Kathy Sparks (Mike), Ewing, Mo., Beth Louderback, Clayton, and Shelby Louderback, Clayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and a brother in infancy, Kenneth Gooding.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton by Rev. Sherri Renner.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harley Carver Education Fund or the Timberpoint Healthcare Center Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
