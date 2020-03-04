|
|
QUINCY -- Ann C. Langenbach, 68, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Unitarian Church, 1479 Hampshire Street, Quincy, Ill. Memorials contributions are suggested to the Quincy Humane Society. Ann was born on Sept. 21, 1951, in Cologne, Germany. She grew up in Ft. Madison, Iowa, where as a young girl she loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. She was a 1969 graduate of Ft. Madison High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Quincy University. Ann retired from Quincy Junior High School as a History and Government teacher and had also previously taught at TPS. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Elks Club. Ann enjoyed traveling, monthly meetings with her retired teacher's group, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Ann is survived by her daughter, Edie Buchanan (husband, Connor) of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Finn and Liam; brother, Paul Langenbach (wife, Patricia) of Burlington, Iowa; niece, Heather Grisham of Ft. Madison, Iowa; nephew, Andy Langenbach of Adrian, Mich.; and great nieces and nephews, Marlee, Caeden, Jordyn, Peyton, Zane and Zander. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mae (Shebuski) Langenbach, and her life partner, Bonnie Hunter, of 35 years. Ann had many friends and family who loved her dearly; she will be greatly missed. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020