Ann Irene Geraci, 67, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1953, in St. Louis County, Mo., to Nicasio and Patsy Geraci, who preceded her in death. Ann is survived by her beautiful daughter, Emma Claire Robinson of Springfield; three wonderful sisters, Sister Gina Geraci, STJ of Uvalde, Texas, Tricia Geraci of Jonesboro, Ark., and Angie Geraci Stover of Story City, Iowa; one wonderful brother-in-law, Rick Stover of Story City; and one wonderful nephew, Nick Stover of Story City. Ann graduated from Quincy High School in 1971. She earned her B.A. in 1974 and her M.A. in Linguistics, as well as an M.A. in Public Administration, all from the University of Illinois. Ann worked various positions for 40 years for the state of Illinois, retiring in 2012 as a budget officer for the Department of Public Health. Ann enjoyed reading and antiquing, but her favorite thing of all was being a stay-at-home mom after she retired, as well as attending her daughter's choral and dance performances. Private family services were held. CDC Protocol was followed. Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2020