Ann Louise Donhardt, 66, of Quincy, died at 5:11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Ann was born July 3, 1953, the daughter of Harold E. and Josephine A. Stahl Schmiedeskamp. Ann was a 1971 graduate of Quincy High School, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ann was employed at the Illinois Veterans Home from 1975 until her retirement in 2009. Ann participated in bowling leagues for many years at Casino Lanes. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was a former member of the Rainbow Girls, and Grace Whipple Chapter 312 Order of the Eastern Star. Ann had a special love for animals and was especially fond of cats. She was a softhearted and giving person who will be missed. Ann will always be remembered as a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Travis) Maple of Ursa, Ill.; two grandchildren, Connor E. and Grace A. Maple, both of Ursa; an aunt, Arlene Schmiedeskamp of Quincy; and two cousins, Phil Schmiedeskamp of Mendon, Ill., and Kurt Schmiedeskamp of Quincy. Ann was preceded in death by her parents. Ann's family would like to extend a special thanks to Meals on Wheels and Addus HomeCare, and to Rick and Monica Hinkamper for being such special neighbors throughout the years. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Chaplain Melva Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Ellington Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hansen-Spear Funeral Home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020