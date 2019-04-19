Services Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217) 285-5505 Resources More Obituaries for Anna Willard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna L. (Kibler) Willard

Obituary Condolences Flowers PIKE COUNTY, Ill. -- Anna L. Kibler Willard, 99, of Pike County, formerly of Dwight, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac. She was born Sept. 8, 1919, in Pittsfield, to Wesley and Flora Shadel Kibler. She would have been 100 in September. Ann married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Willard, on July 7, 1939, while Glenn was attending Western State Teachers College in Macomb. They eloped to Fort Madison, Iowa, and began their lives together. He died July 16, 1984. During high school, Ann moved to town and lived with her Grandmother and Grandfather Shadel and went back to the farm on weekends. Ann and Glenn were married 45 years, living in 10 states and 20 cities in those 45 years. They spent many summers in Colorado and loved to travel in their camper. Fond memories were made with good friends Bob and Lily Rambo of Louisville, Ky., Bob and Oma Corder of Kirksville, Mo., and Dale and Edna Windmiller of Griggsville, Ill. Glenn died unexpectedly 35 years ago. Her grandson Brent said, "Imagine what a celebration that has been this week when they were reunited once again! I hope I can hear that story someday!" With two busy daughters, Ann was a very active lady helping with PTA and Girl Scouts, and she loved every minute. Walt Cate, owner of Cate Oil Co. in Pittsfield, hired Ann as head bookkeeper. She loved working and began a fulfilling career. She was employed at Dr. Richard Hull's Veterinary Clinic in Griggsville for many years. In 1965 Ann, Glenn and Nancy moved to Dwight, where Ann was secretary at Dwight Grade School. She was a member of the Dwight Women's Club and active in community affairs. In 1979, Ann and Glenn retired and came back home to Pittsfield. Glenn wanted to hunt quail with his brothers and fish. Ann loved to fish and was a great cook for all the game that landed in her kitchen. She was an expert seamstress. Ann rejoined her bridge club after 14 years with the same Griggsville ladies. She loved quilting and met many friends using a needle and thread. She was a member of Pittsfield United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Sisterhood and Pittsfield Garden Club. Ann was an avid NBA fan, especially for the Chicago Bulls. On Sundays after church the bridge ladies would have lunch and play some good bridge, but when the Bulls game came on, the TV the ladies would cease the card game and enjoy watching Michael Jordan and friends. In 2007 Ann made the difficult decision to leave her many friends in Pike County and move near her daughter Nancy and Richard and their families. Her home for the last 12 years had been Evenglow Lodge and Inn in Pontiac, where she participated in creative activities and called Evenglow Inn her home and the staff became like family. All of Ann's life, she was a strong woman and a faithful friend. Survivors include two daughters, Lindalyn (husband R.J.) Nelson of La Junta, Colo., and Nancy (husband Richard) Sulzberger of Verona, Ill.; grandchildren, Lori (husband Mike) Carden of Cypress, Texas, Lisa (husband Bob) Bamber of Swink, Colo., Guy (wife Lindsey) Sulzberger of Lemont, Ill., Brent (wife Carrie) Sulzberger of Verona, Ill., Kyle (wife Amanda) Sulzberger of Coal City, and Max (wife Brooke) Sulzberger of Dwight; great-grandchildren, Bryn Carden, Madelyn Bamber, Jake Sulzberger, Sam Sulzberger, Alex Sulzberger, Tyler Sulzberger, Zack Sulzberger, Ava Sulzberger, Livia Sulzberger, Reed Sulzberger, Addison Sulzberger and Shayley Sulzberger; sister-in-law and close friend for over 75 years, Isabelle Willard of Pittsfield; nieces and nephews, Kay McKinney of Elmhurst, Dr. Bob (wife Judy) Willard of Springfield, Rick (wife Ginger) Willard of Bloomington, Anita Atherton (husband Don) Morlan of Columbus, Ohio, Roger (wife Marilyn) Atherton of Ojai, Colo., Carolyn Phillips of Plymouth, Ill., Marty (husband Rich) Freudenberger of Bartlett, Sue Willard of Pittsfield, and Lynn Willard of Roanoke. In addition to her husband, Glenn, Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Flora Kibler; her sister, Helen (husband Roy) Atherton; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Wayne (wife Helen) Willard, Merle (wife Ellen Mary) Willard, Ed Willard, Frances (husband Darold) Sinclair, and Helen (husband Robert) Robinson; and nephews, Donnie Willard, Eddy Joe Willard and Roy Atherton. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church. The family will be greeting family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pittsfield West Cemetery. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. MEMORIALS: Evenglow Inn, Pittsfield United Methodist Church, or donor's choice. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries