Anna Mae Dean, 99, of New Salem, Ill., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Eastside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, Ill. She was born on Feb. 29, 1920, in New Salem, Ill., to Andrew Eli and Vera Pearl Gray Dunham. She married Norman Goodrich Dean of New Salem on Jan. 14, 1941, in Bowling Green, Mo.; he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2006. Anna Mae graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1937 and then went to work as an assistant to Homer Johnson, Pike Co. Superintendent of Schools. After her marriage she lived in southern Calif. and in the St. Louis area where Norman assembled aircraft during World War II. After the war, they returned to Pike County and purchased a farm southwest of New Salem where they lived the remainder of their lives. Anna Mae began working at Farmers State Bank in 1956 where she did bookkeeping for over 50 years. She also sent out congratulatory cards for the bank until 2015, touching many lives over the years. Anna Mae served as the Pike County Cancer Society Treasurer for over 25 years. She also served as a 4-H leader and Baylis PTA Officer. Her memberships included Pike County Historical Society, Griggsville Area Genealogical and Historical Society, Pike County HCE and Good Buys Investment Club. Much of Anna Mae's retirement time was spent researching genealogy. She connected with and assisted genealogists around the country. Her extensive genealogy research materials will be available in the future at the Pittsfield Public Library. Anna Mae liked to travel with her husband, especially if genealogy was involved. She enjoyed needlework, knitting, crocheting and painting. Anna Mae was a caring and detail-oriented person who was always there for her children and family. She is survived by two sons, Everett Norman (Judy) Dean of New Salem, Ill., and Gary William (Mary) Dean of Jacksonville, Ill.; three daughters, Vera Ruth Felts of Sequim, Wash., Martha Mae "Marty" Dean of San Francisco, Calif., and Karen Ann (Don) Loos of St. Louis, Mo.; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Norman G. Dean; her parents, Andrew Eli and Vera Pearl Dunham; a brother, Andrew Everett Dunham; and a son-in-law, William Troy Felts III. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Pittsfield United Methodist Church in Pittsfield. Interment will follow in Gray Cemetery near New Salem. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Gray Cemetery, , or Pittsfield United Methodist Church. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019