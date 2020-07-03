Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Quincy, IL
Anna Mae Fisk


1934 - 2020
Anna Mae Fisk Obituary
Anna Mae Fisk, 86, of Quincy, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Quincy, the daughter of Newton and Wilma (Geise) Tweedell. Anna married Dean Jones, and he preceded her in death. On Jan. 2, 1993, Anna married Gary Fisk, who preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2017.

Anna worked for many years at Blessing Hospital in the telecommunications department, retiring in October 2010. She had a great love of bowling and always enjoyed trips to the riverboat.

Left to cherish Anna's memory are her two sons, Michael (Kathleen) Jones of Quincy and Joe (Janie) Jones of Camdenton, Mo.; one daughter, Jeri (Steve) Rupp of Hallsville, Mo.; two sisters, Marilyn Reeder of Davenport, Iowa, and Shirley Schooler of Charlotte, N.C.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a sister, Margie Ross; and two brothers, Bill Tweedell and Don Tweedell.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy.

A private visitation is planned. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activity Fund or Quincy Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 3 to July 5, 2020
