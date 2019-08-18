|
|
Anna Marie Veile, 100, of Camp Point, died at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center. Born March 4, 1919, in Houston Township in Adams County, Anna Marie was a daughter of Frank and Corene Birkinshea Meyer. She married Joseph Bernard Veile on Aug. 31, 1951, in Quincy. He preceded her in death May 21, 2005. Mrs. Veile was employed as a school teacher, starting in a one-room school. She later taught in Coatsburg before ending her teaching career with Central Schools, where she taught for 33 years. Anna Marie was a member of Camp Point United Methodist Church, Adams County Retired Teachers Association and Clayton American Legion Auxilary and had served on the Camp Point Village Board. She and her husband were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and in 1985 made a 10,000-mile trip to Alaska and back with the group. She also was a member of the Adams County retired volunteer program, where she received the Legion of Honor award for her work with humanity. Survivors include three sons, Clyde Wilson and his wife, Dottie, of Monticello, Mo., Bernard Veile and his wife, Mary, of Hamilton, Ill., and Bradley Veile and his wife, Rhonda, of Fairfield, Wash.; three daughters, Barbara Martin of Kansas City, Mo., Michelle (Mike) Mallow of Las Vegas, Nev., and Linda Jennings of Independence, Mo.; 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John (Jack) Wilson and Frank (Linn) Wilson; two grandsons, Army Spc. Joel L. Bertoldie and John Corder (Cord) Wilson IV; and a brother, Frank "Stiff" Meyer. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point with the Rev. Sheila Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Camp Point United Methodist Church, Timberpoint Healthcare Center or Adams County Retired Teachers Association. Condolences may be expressed at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019