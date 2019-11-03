|
Anna Sue Banta (nee Dickerson), age 77, of Quincy, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. No services will be held at this time. Anna was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo., to Charles Thomas and Georgia Gilmer Sitton Dickerson. She married Daniel Joseph Banta on May 31, 1958, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2013. Survivors include four sons, Daniel Wayne Banta (JoAnn) of Carthage, Ill., Edgar Joseph Banta (Julie) of Mohomett, Ill., Christopher Neal Banta (Lisa) of Hannibal and Derek Gilmer Banta (Robin) of Palmyra, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Lindsay, Andrew, Alex, Sydney, Abby, Austin, Rendi and Tyler; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Troy Banta on July 25, 2014; a grandson, Marcus Banta on July 2, 2017; two sisters; and four brothers. Anna was a member of the Faith of Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed reading, attending garage sales and watching movies. She also loved babies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019