Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Annette A. Thompson

Annette A. Thompson Obituary
Annette A. Thompson, 82, of Quincy, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at North Adams Home in Mendon.

Born Nov. 2, 1936, in Quincy, Annette was a daughter of Otto and Lena Bruner Pott Sr. She married Larry L. Thompson on June 11, 1983, in Quincy. He survives.

Annette was employed as a waitress for 14 years at Parkview Cafe. She was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, Elks Auxiliary, where she was instrumental in organizing bingo games, and a former member of the Moose Lodge.

Annette was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed puzzles and arts and crafts, especially flower arranging and needlepoint.

Survivors include three sons, Robert Troutman (Donna) of Fowler, and David W. Troutman and Timothy Miller, both of Augusta; six grandchildren, Sarah Warner (Nathan), Nicholas Troutman (Shaila), Joshua Troutman, Adam Troutman and Jenica Weerts (Tony); eight great-grandchildren, Gage, Ryan, Tessa, Jackson, Matthew, Hazel, Cheyenne and Trisha; a sister-in-law, Mary Pott of Quincy; and a niece, Carol Ann Schullian.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Wayne Troutman; a brother, Otto Pott Jr., and a sister, Irmagard Jansen.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Woodard officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private interment will be later in Greenmount Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to North Adams Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
